Will Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) is -11.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $10.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.69% off the consensus price target high of $10.26 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.97% higher than the price target low of $7.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is -1.70% and -6.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -16.30% off its SMA200. OBE registered -40.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $639.51M and $765.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.61 and Fwd P/E is 1.68. Distance from 52-week low is 7.59% and -43.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.30%).

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.90% this year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.00M, and float is at 81.76M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times.