Will Phunware Inc. (PHUN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is -26.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.59% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -4.97% and -8.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -40.21% off its SMA200. PHUN registered -51.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.24%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $59.70M and $19.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.64% and -70.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.50%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.17M, and float is at 95.55M with Short Float at 5.41%.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Costello Ryan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Costello Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $18404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KNITOWSKI ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 259,722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.92 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the PHUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, KNITOWSKI ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 115,170 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,138,452 shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN).