Will Quantum Corporation (QMCO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.91% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 3.55% and 10.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 5.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.49% off its SMA200. QMCO registered -33.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.72.

The stock witnessed a 19.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.79%, and is 11.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $100.30M and $412.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.79% and -43.50% from its 52-week high.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.39M, and float is at 92.64M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabrera Brian E,the company’sSVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy. SEC filings show that Cabrera Brian E sold 30,915 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $29372.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Quantum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Cabrera Brian E (SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy) sold a total of 863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $1.39 per share for $1200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the QMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Lerner James J (President & CEO) disposed off 32,888 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $37821.0. The insider now directly holds 1,894,811 shares of Quantum Corporation (QMCO).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -15.66% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -9.91% lower over the same period.