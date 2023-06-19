Will Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is 10.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.77% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.77% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 0.06% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -36.15% off its SMA200. MARK registered -72.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.24%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $17.19M and $7.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.08% and -80.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (546.00%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.00M, and float is at 10.01M with Short Float at 15.76%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -13.80% down over the past 12 months and Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is 26.29% higher over the same period.