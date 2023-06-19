Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) is 14.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZVIA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -34.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is 14.04% and 25.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 16.20% off its SMA200. ZVIA registered 66.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.55.

The stock witnessed a 22.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.67%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $327.12M and $168.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.00% and -14.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zevia PBC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.37M, and float is at 43.46M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Zevia PBC (ZVIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Troupe Quincy B,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Troupe Quincy B sold 10,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $4.68 per share for a total of $50929.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Zevia PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that White Pine LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $4.72 per share for $74279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.2 million shares of the ZVIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Spence Padraic L. (Director) disposed off 13,895 shares at an average price of $3.62 for $50296.0. The insider now directly holds 2,015,192 shares of Zevia PBC (ZVIA).

Zevia PBC (ZVIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 3.35% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 17.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.