A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AOS Stock Is Going Next

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 24.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $71.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $70.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $71.00, the stock is 4.43% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 15.37% off its SMA200. AOS registered 26.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.36.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $10.61B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.51 and Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.43% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.90% this year.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.90M, and float is at 123.72M with Short Float at 4.23%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Otchere Benjamin A,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Otchere Benjamin A sold 4,285 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 547.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that SMITH MARK D (Director) sold a total of 1,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $69.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Larsen Michael M (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $66.89 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 11,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is 27.50% higher over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is 46.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.