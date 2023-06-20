Analysts suggest Alteryx Inc. (AYX) could spike 52.15% in a year

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is -10.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.70 and a high of $70.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.15% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 17.35% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.46, the stock is 12.88% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. AYX registered -4.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.57%, and is 13.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 2850 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $896.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.10. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.01% and -35.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.00%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.80% this year.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.87M, and float is at 60.36M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Natali Chris,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Natali Chris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $43.31 per share for a total of $43310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40464.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Schloss Eileen (Director) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $65.47 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6715.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Hansen Paula (President & CRO) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $44.10 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 105,793 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 35.97% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 80.00% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 0.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.