Analysts suggest e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) could spike 16.06% in a year

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 88.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.34 and a high of $108.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $105.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.63% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.08, the stock is 3.81% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 59.81% off its SMA200. ELF registered 295.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.95.

The stock witnessed a 15.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.62%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $578.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.68 and Fwd P/E is 49.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.73% and -4.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 174.00% this year.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.18M, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 2.95%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIELDS MANDY J. SEC filings show that FIELDS MANDY J sold 16,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $106.72 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that WOLFORD RICHARD G (Director) sold a total of 36,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $107.15 per share for $3.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22143.0 shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 72,555 shares at an average price of $104.82 for $7.61 million. The insider now directly holds 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).