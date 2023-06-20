Analysts suggest Guess’ Inc. (GES) could spike 17.72% in a year

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -0.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $24.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $20.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.57, the stock is 5.28% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 6.76% off its SMA200. GES registered 7.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.56.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.30%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Distance from 52-week low is 44.15% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.35M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 26.59%.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinswig Deborah,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Weinswig Deborah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $20.67 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26069.0 shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that CHIDONI ANTHONY (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $16.60 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the GES stock.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -2.69% down over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 41.89% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -28.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.