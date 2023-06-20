Analysts suggest Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) could spike 23.63% in a year

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 57.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -76.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.91, the stock is 2.56% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.46% off its SMA200. MYGN registered 36.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.60.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.74%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $694.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 347.12. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.58% and -18.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -342.40% this year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.30M, and float is at 79.43M with Short Float at 5.32%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 8,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $23.01 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40493.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Lambert Nicole (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $23.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Riggsbee Richard Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $22.55 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 337,885 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is 1.34% higher over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 29.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.