Are we looking at the next big move in Aon plc (AON)?

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is 9.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $246.21 and a high of $338.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $331.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68% off its average median price target of $334.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.51% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.28% lower than the price target low of $296.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $329.38, the stock is 4.13% and 1.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 8.32% off its SMA200. AON registered 30.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.33.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Aon plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $67.62B and $12.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.42 and Fwd P/E is 20.35. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.78% and -2.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Aon plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aon plc (AON) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.80% this year.

Aon plc (AON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.10M, and float is at 189.53M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Aon plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Aon plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andersen Eric,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Andersen Eric sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $335.55 per share for a total of $2.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Aon plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $305.11 per share for $6.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 51,244 shares at an average price of $310.14 for $15.89 million. The insider now directly holds 199,571 shares of Aon plc (AON).

Aon plc (AON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 21.96% up over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 22.08% higher over the same period.