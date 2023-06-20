Are we looking at the next big move in CDW Corporation (CDW)?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is -0.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.91 and a high of $215.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $178.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $178.15, the stock is 3.15% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. CDW registered 8.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.26%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

CDW Corporation (CDW) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $24.02B and $22.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

CDW Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.60M, and float is at 134.45M with Short Float at 1.13%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at CDW Corporation (CDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. SEC filings show that LEAHY CHRISTINE A bought 3,050 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $163.62 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68622.0 shares.

CDW Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ZARCONE DONNA F (Director) sold a total of 4,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $203.23 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18058.0 shares of the CDW stock.

CDW Corporation (CDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 16.55% up over the past 12 months and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is 31.38% higher over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is 13.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.