Are we looking at the next big move in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is 9.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.03 and a high of $83.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $83.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.37% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.36% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.25, the stock is 5.61% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 11.08% off its SMA200. PNW registered 21.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.23%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $9.46B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.11 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.03% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.30% this year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.36M, and float is at 112.50M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockwood Barbara D,the company’sSVP, Advisor to CEO. SEC filings show that Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $77.88 per share for a total of $53659.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 1.89% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 7.80% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -28.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.