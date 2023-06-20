Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is 32.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.38 and a high of $140.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARW stock was last observed hovering at around $139.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.7% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -38.45% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.45, the stock is 7.01% and 13.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 23.30% off its SMA200. ARW registered 18.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.74%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has around 22300 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $36.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.90% and -1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.73M, and float is at 55.94M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON GAIL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAMILTON GAIL sold 1,419 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $127.81 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101.0 shares.

Arrow Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Schell Kirk (President, Global Components) sold a total of 4,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $126.03 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19549.0 shares of the ARW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Zech Gretchen (SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $126.26 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 27,925 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 97.12% higher over the past 12 months.