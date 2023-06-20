Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) – The 9.3% Upside Potential Remains

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is 4.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.71 and a high of $121.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $117.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $129.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.00, the stock is 0.95% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 3.55% off its SMA200. ATO registered 10.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $16.98B and $4.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.74% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.94M, and float is at 139.25M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTERS DIANA J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALTERS DIANA J sold 390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $117.50 per share for a total of $45825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2584.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that COCKLIN KIM R (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $114.54 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, COCKLIN KIM R (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $117.14 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 228,846 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading 2.11% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -1.23% lower over the same period.