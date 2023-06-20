Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ACB Stock Is Going Next

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -41.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.63% off the consensus price target high of $1.14 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -3.48% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -43.98% off its SMA200. ACB registered -60.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.03%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1130 employees, a market worth around $242.10M and $225.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.20% and -72.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.75M, and float is at 295.55M with Short Float at 12.70%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.