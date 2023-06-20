AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Track to Reach $193.00 in a Year

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is 19.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.07 and a high of $220.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVB stock was last observed hovering at around $190.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $193.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.22% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.21% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.45, the stock is 6.75% and 8.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 9.80% off its SMA200. AVB registered 2.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.93.

The stock witnessed a 8.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.16%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has around 2947 employees, a market worth around $27.05B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.41 and Fwd P/E is 38.01. Distance from 52-week low is 25.73% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.77M, and float is at 139.45M with Short Float at 1.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Birenbaum Matthew H.,the company’sChief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Birenbaum Matthew H. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $176.10 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62559.0 shares.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Residential (EQR) that is trading -3.51% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is 1.12% higher over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -4.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.