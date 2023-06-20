Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.15 and a high of $51.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.12% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.37, the stock is -0.93% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 0.94% off its SMA200. AX registered 10.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.77%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.42%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $994.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.80% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.93M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 7.61%.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Micheletti Andrew J,the company’sEVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Micheletti Andrew J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $41.29 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Micheletti Andrew J (EVP, Finance) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $40.60 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Nick Mosich (Director) acquired 2,862 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $97308.0. The insider now directly holds 80,556 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).