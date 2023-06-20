Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 44.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.33 and a high of $54.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $54.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.38% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.29, the stock is 7.93% and 16.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 34.89% off its SMA200. BSY registered 64.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.04%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $15.85B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.68 and Fwd P/E is 53.88. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.67% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.76M, and float is at 207.07M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griswold Kirk B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griswold Kirk B. sold 36,747 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $50.08 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Cumins Nicholas (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $46.01 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 129,691 shares at an average price of $45.59 for $5.91 million. The insider now directly holds 8,136,962 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).