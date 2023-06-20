B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 24.57% Change This Year

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is 24.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $25.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.89, the stock is 4.86% and -3.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -5.08% off its SMA200. BGS registered -34.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.02.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.84%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 3085 employees, a market worth around $979.25M and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.85. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.31% and -45.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.50% this year.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.78M, and float is at 70.23M with Short Float at 15.26%.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenberg Jordan E,the company’sEVP & PRES OF SPICES & FLAVOR. SEC filings show that Greenberg Jordan E sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $13.45 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56999.0 shares.

B&G Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Wacha Bruce C (EVP OF FINANCE & CFO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $14.81 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46491.0 shares of the BGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Wenner David L (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $14.01 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 760,392 shares of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 8.32% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -47.88% lower over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 14.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.