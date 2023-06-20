BlackRock Inc. (BLK) – The 8.73% Upside Potential Remains

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is -0.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $503.12 and a high of $785.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLK stock was last observed hovering at around $711.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.41% off its average median price target of $770.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.61% off the consensus price target high of $920.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -29.66% lower than the price target low of $542.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $702.78, the stock is 3.97% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.16% off its SMA200. BLK registered 17.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.38%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $106.51B and $17.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.79 and Fwd P/E is 17.49. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.68% and -10.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.90M, and float is at 148.63M with Short Float at 1.47%.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Inc. (BLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINK LAURENCE,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that FINK LAURENCE sold 35,799 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $694.50 per share for a total of $24.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

BlackRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Kushel J. Richard (Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $696.00 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71307.0 shares of the BLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Kushel J. Richard (Senior Managing Director) disposed off 575 shares at an average price of $689.06 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 4,670 shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 24.13% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is 10.51% higher over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 15.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.