Check out this: MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) could be on the verge of a big rally

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is 19.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.32 and a high of $97.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSM stock was last observed hovering at around $97.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.99% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.56% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.66, the stock is 4.41% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.53% off its SMA200. MSM registered 24.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.82%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has around 6765 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.92% and 0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.88M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 2.11%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shacklett Kimberly,the company’sSVP, Sales & Customer Success. SEC filings show that Shacklett Kimberly sold 6,442 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $90.99 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10716.0 shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Jones Douglas E (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold a total of 885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $88.00 per share for $77880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4938.0 shares of the MSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Jones Douglas E (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) disposed off 23,918 shares at an average price of $89.92 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,823 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM).

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 54.83% up over the past 12 months and Kaman Corporation (KAMN) that is -36.17% lower over the same period. DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) is 21.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.