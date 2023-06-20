Check out this: Safehold Inc. (SAFE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is -14.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.12 and a high of $48.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAFE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.15% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.76% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.85, the stock is -6.21% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -17.79% off its SMA200. SAFE registered -41.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.95.

The stock witnessed a -13.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is -6.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $204.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.18. Distance from 52-week low is 3.16% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safehold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.50% this year.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.67M, and float is at 47.52M with Short Float at 7.51%.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUGARMAN JAY,the company’sCHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that SUGARMAN JAY bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $24.58 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91026.0 shares.

Safehold Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that RIDINGS BARRY W (Director) bought a total of 6,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $28.12 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4665.0 shares of the SAFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, SUGARMAN JAY (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $28.21 for $28210.0. The insider now directly holds 1,721,307 shares of Safehold Inc. (SAFE).

Safehold Inc. (SAFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is trading -9.63% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -46.49% lower over the same period. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is 5.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.