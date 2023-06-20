Check out this: Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is -2.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.40 and a high of $251.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $220.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $256.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 2.26% higher than the price target low of $224.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.93, the stock is 0.96% and -5.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.24% off its SMA200. TSCO registered 11.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.81%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $24.18B and $14.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.53 and Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.69% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.05M, and float is at 108.77M with Short Float at 5.78%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Estep Jonathan S,the company’sEVP – CMO. SEC filings show that Estep Jonathan S sold 12,074 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $226.20 per share for a total of $2.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7972.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Estep Jonathan S (EVP – CMO) sold a total of 164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $226.20 per share for $37097.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Barton Kurt D (EVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,091 shares at an average price of $227.35 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 27,061 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is 21.27% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 23.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.