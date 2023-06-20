CNQ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Now

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.67 and a high of $62.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $55.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $66.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.81% off the consensus price target high of $77.27 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.95% higher than the price target low of $59.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.01, the stock is -1.63% and -4.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -2.64% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -6.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.44.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 10035 employees, a market worth around $61.57B and $30.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.98% and -12.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 3.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 5.53% up over the past 12 months and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) that is -3.53% lower over the same period. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is -5.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.