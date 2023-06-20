Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) – The 14.41% Upside Potential Remains

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is -27.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.05 and a high of $72.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBSH stock was last observed hovering at around $50.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.62% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.42% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.64, the stock is 0.20% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -20.40% off its SMA200. CBSH registered -19.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.92%.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.62%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has around 4636 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.94 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.50% and -31.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.60%).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.00M, and float is at 116.02M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neff Douglas D,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Neff Douglas D sold 856 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $64.92 per share for a total of $55574.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6505.0 shares.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Brooks Derrick (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $65.40 per share for $15041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9956.0 shares of the CBSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, KEMPER DAVID W (Director) disposed off 18,422 shares at an average price of $67.43 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,143,974 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -7.68% down over the past 12 months and QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) that is -18.11% lower over the same period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is -2.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.