Commercial Metals Company (CMC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CMC Stock Is Going Next

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.47 and a high of $58.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.09% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.80, the stock is 4.83% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 2.02% off its SMA200. CMC registered 28.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.51%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 12483 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $9.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.78. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.89% and -17.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.22M, and float is at 115.87M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Barbara,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $48.11 per share for a total of $7.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $49.54 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $49.48 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 503,285 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 13.75% up over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -14.57% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 30.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.