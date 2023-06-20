Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is 9.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.49 and a high of $160.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $147.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -8.62% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.73, the stock is 5.62% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.51% off its SMA200. DOV registered 19.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.80.

The stock witnessed a 5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.17%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $20.57B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.03% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.76M, and float is at 139.14M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cerepak Brad M,the company’sSenior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Cerepak Brad M sold 17,769 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $139.03 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54569.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Cerepak Brad M (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 34,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $143.25 per share for $5.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73878.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) disposed off 2,203 shares at an average price of $126.18 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 5,353 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -1.28% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 41.23% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is 44.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.