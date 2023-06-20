Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $102.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $83.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $82.67, the stock is 1.49% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 0.08% off its SMA200. EMN registered -13.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.45.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $9.89B and $10.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.25% and -19.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.90M, and float is at 118.16M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAlindon Julie A.,the company’sSVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr. SEC filings show that McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $86.89 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2877.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 10.79% up over the past 12 months.