Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Is Up 136.68% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is 136.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -206.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is 3.90% and 34.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 89.43% off its SMA200. EVLV registered 86.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.77.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.77%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $924.71M and $65.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 209.60% and -6.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -687.40% this year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.43M, and float is at 104.90M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeRosa Anthony John,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $6.17 per share for a total of $61700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38832.0 shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $6.35 per share for $63500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38832.0 shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Donohue Mark (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 158,991 shares at an average price of $5.84 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 208,556 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).