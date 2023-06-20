Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -45.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 3.98% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -39.89% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -62.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$161.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.10%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $119.50M and $1.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.81% and -67.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.84M, and float is at 46.78M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times.