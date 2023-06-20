G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 42.52% Change This Year

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is 42.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.60 and a high of $25.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIII stock was last observed hovering at around $19.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.04% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.54, the stock is 7.74% and 16.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 18.44% off its SMA200. GIII registered -11.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.00.

The stock witnessed a 15.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.01%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $910.95M and $3.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.45% and -22.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.90% this year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.29M, and float is at 41.26M with Short Float at 9.50%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POMERANTZ LAURA H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $15.53 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44871.0 shares.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $12.54 per share for $3.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.09 million shares of the GIII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Goldfarb Jeffrey David (Executive Vice President) acquired 19,000 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 491,631 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is trading 7.81% up over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is 6.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.