Gartner Inc. (IT) on Track to Reach $367.00 in a Year

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) is 6.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.39 and a high of $358.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $356.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $367.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.4% off the consensus price target high of $407.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.12% lower than the price target low of $318.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $356.54, the stock is 4.45% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.98% off its SMA200. IT registered 51.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.14.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.87%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Gartner Inc. (IT) has around 19830 employees, a market worth around $28.15B and $5.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.77 and Fwd P/E is 32.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.05% and -0.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

Gartner Inc. (IT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gartner Inc. (IT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gartner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.45M, and float is at 76.57M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Insider Activity

A total of 163 insider transactions have happened at Gartner Inc. (IT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dawkins Alwyn,the company’sEVP, Global Business Sales. SEC filings show that Dawkins Alwyn sold 887 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $356.78 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45914.0 shares.

Gartner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Dawkins Alwyn (EVP, Global Business Sales) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $354.03 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46801.0 shares of the IT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Sribar Valentin (EVP, Research & Advisory) disposed off 420 shares at an average price of $353.80 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 11,787 shares of Gartner Inc. (IT).

Gartner Inc. (IT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading 58.77% up over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is 6.87% higher over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 45.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.