Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -9.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.99 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $13.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.28% off the consensus price target high of $16.43 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.59% lower than the price target low of $7.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 2.02% and -7.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.67% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -40.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.15%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.16% and -40.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.55M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 72.20% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is -9.01% lower over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -31.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.