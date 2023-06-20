HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 25.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.77 and a high of $39.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $49.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.61% off the consensus price target high of $49.98 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.61% higher than the price target low of $49.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.18, the stock is 3.00% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 18.44% off its SMA200. HSBC registered 21.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.96%.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.44%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 0.94% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 221656 employees, a market worth around $154.91B and $57.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.18% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.97B, and float is at 3.97B with Short Float at 0.24%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -8.92% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -11.54% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is 24.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.