Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Is Down -11.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is -11.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.48 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.33% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.33% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 5.67% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -7.96% off its SMA200. IVR registered 4.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.88%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.74%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.78. Profit margin for the company is -68.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.88% and -37.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.50% this year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.61M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 9.18%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $20962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11802.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 2.15% up over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -4.31% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 5.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.