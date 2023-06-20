Is Cybin Inc. (CYBN) a good stock to buy now?

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $1.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 3.55% and -11.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -36.55% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -56.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.58%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.59.

The stock witnessed a -8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.90%, and is 14.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.00% and -75.68% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.89M, and float is at 147.76M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.