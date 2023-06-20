Is Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) a good stock to buy now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $373.67 and a high of $508.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $455.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $513.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.7% off the consensus price target high of $579.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.77% lower than the price target low of $371.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $459.17, the stock is 1.13% and -1.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -0.25% off its SMA200. LMT registered 10.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.87.

The stock witnessed a 0.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 116000 employees, a market worth around $116.05B and $66.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.98 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.88% and -9.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.70M, and float is at 254.34M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill Stephanie C.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hill Stephanie C. sold 2,391 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $490.84 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12604.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Donovan John (Director) bought a total of 506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $495.17 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2830.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Cahill Timothy S (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,534 shares at an average price of $479.44 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 10,460 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 5.92% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 64.52% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -0.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.