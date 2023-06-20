iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is -27.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $28.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.78% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.75% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is -6.92% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -20.50% off its SMA200. ITOS registered -22.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.08.

The stock witnessed a -6.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $507.78M and $127.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.10% and -49.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.90% this year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.72M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 5.36%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.