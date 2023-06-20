Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.62% Upside

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is -13.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $49.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.34% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.98, the stock is 1.36% and -7.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -16.05% off its SMA200. JXN registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2975 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $9.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.32 and Fwd P/E is 1.80. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.25% and -39.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.60%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.65M, and float is at 70.20M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noles Russell G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Noles Russell G bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $29.39 per share for a total of $4408.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19262.0 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Durant Gregory T (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $30.46 per share for $91380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21119.0 shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Cummings Don W (SVP and CAO) disposed off 9,877 shares at an average price of $37.20 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 25,925 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).