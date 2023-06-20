JOYY Inc. (YY) down -2.94% since start of the year

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.38 and a high of $39.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.22% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.37% lower than the price target low of $23.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.66, the stock is 7.74% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. YY registered -3.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.09.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.35%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

JOYY Inc. (YY) has around 6681 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.41% and -22.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

JOYY Inc. (YY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOYY Inc. (YY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.60% this year.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.97M, and float is at 51.93M with Short Float at 4.48%.