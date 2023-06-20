Knowles Corporation (KN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is 4.13% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 12.75% off its SMA200. KN registered -1.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Knowles Corporation (KN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $707.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.51. Profit margin for the company is -64.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.54% and -11.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.00%).

Knowles Corporation (KN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knowles Corporation (KN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knowles Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -395.70% this year.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 89.50M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Knowles Corporation (KN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAVERS CHERYL L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAVERS CHERYL L sold 12,205 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $16.61 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50772.0 shares.

Knowles Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Cabrera Raymond D. (SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer) sold a total of 8,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $16.36 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89202.0 shares of the KN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Crowley Daniel J (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $27940.0. The insider now directly holds 19,815 shares of Knowles Corporation (KN).

Knowles Corporation (KN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading -4.81% down over the past 12 months and Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) that is 11.45% higher over the same period. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 20.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.