M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is 42.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.24% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -60.57% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.96, the stock is 5.64% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 27.64% off its SMA200. MDC registered 40.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.54%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $5.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.27% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.65M, and float is at 56.45M with Short Float at 3.83%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berman Michael A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Berman Michael A sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $45.15 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22085.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Baker Raymond T (Director) sold a total of 29,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $41.24 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48526.0 shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Martin Robert Nathaniel (SVP and CFO) disposed off 13,226 shares at an average price of $41.55 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 299,962 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 99.72% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 86.43% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 77.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.