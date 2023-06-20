Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is -4.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $12.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.81, the stock is 2.85% and 1.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.07% off its SMA200. MCW registered -20.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.11%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has around 6350 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.27 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.95% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 538.10% this year.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 307.29M, and float is at 301.12M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chimienti Mayra Idali,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $8.82 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Lai John Lo-minn (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 198,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $8.87 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.52 million shares of the MCW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Lai John Lo-minn (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 77,730 shares at an average price of $8.87 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 960,000 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW).