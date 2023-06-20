MKC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Now

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is 11.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.60 and a high of $93.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.35% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -44.77% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.65, the stock is 4.34% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 14.50% off its SMA200. MKC registered 10.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.63.

The stock witnessed a 4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.58%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $24.67B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.56 and Fwd P/E is 32.01. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.23% and -0.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.20M, and float is at 263.37M with Short Float at 2.81%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurzius Lawrence Erik,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 39,906 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $90.02 per share for a total of $3.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that MANGAN MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38137.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, MANGAN MICHAEL D (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 38,137 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 2.24% higher over the past 12 months. Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -9.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.