Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.28 and a high of $261.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MORN stock was last observed hovering at around $207.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.02% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.02% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.03, the stock is 1.59% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -5.29% off its SMA200. MORN registered -12.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.16.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.19%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has around 12411 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 529.64 and Fwd P/E is 33.56. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.18% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morningstar Inc. (MORN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morningstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.10% this year.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.50M, and float is at 25.23M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at Morningstar Inc. (MORN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 129 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mansueto Joseph D,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Mansueto Joseph D sold 3,423 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $204.63 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.4 million shares.

Morningstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 10,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $203.38 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.4 million shares of the MORN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $203.58 for $204.0. The insider now directly holds 11,410,544 shares of Morningstar Inc. (MORN).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 12.38% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 12.54% higher over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 22.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.