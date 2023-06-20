NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -9.23% Change This Year

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is -9.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.90 and a high of $38.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.74% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.51, the stock is -3.28% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -6.04% off its SMA200. NTCT registered -13.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has around 2355 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $914.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.76. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.94% and -22.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetScout Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.90% this year.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.08M, and float is at 69.33M with Short Float at 1.61%.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOWNING JOHN,the company’sEVP, World-Wide Sales. SEC filings show that DOWNING JOHN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NetScout Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $30.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, DOWNING JOHN (EVP, World-Wide Sales) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $29.15 for $87450.0. The insider now directly holds 107,086 shares of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -22.55% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -8.77% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -9.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.