NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) is -29.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.41 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBSE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.65% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.65% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -25.59% and -22.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -47.59% off its SMA200. NBSE registered -85.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.81%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.69%, and is -27.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.24% over the week and 15.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.94% and -90.69% from its 52-week high.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.81M, and float is at 1.46M with Short Float at 1.90%.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.