NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.25, the stock is 1.81% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 8.55% off its SMA200. NS registered 22.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.48 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.77% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 98.33M with Short Float at 1.63%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREEHEY WILLIAM E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $15.81 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.01 million shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 17.95% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.