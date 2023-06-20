Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Is Down -3.56% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is -3.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.81 and a high of $63.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.96% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.31, the stock is 0.03% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 0.27% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 41.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.28%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $8.88B and $56.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.14 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.11% and -10.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 152.46M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $55.91 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that HOLM GEORGE Lsold a total of 2,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $60.06 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Hagerty Patrick T. () disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $56.31 for $28155.0. The insider now directly holds 153,790 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) that is 41.30% higher over the past 12 months. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is -33.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.